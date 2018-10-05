State Police investigating fatal car accident in Sharon Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) - Police located a severely burned body at an accident scene in Sharon Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police Troop B responded just before 11:00pm to a report of a one car motor vehicle accident on West Cornwall Road near Mount Easter Road.

Investigators say a vehicle was traveling westbound when it struck a rock outcropping on the right shoulder of West Cornwall Road.

The vehicle involved in the accident caught fire, and sustained heavy damage. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a severely burned body in the driver's seat. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to identify the driver.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.