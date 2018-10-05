Fairfield

State Police investigating fatal car accident in Sharon

Oct 04, 2018

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 07:56 AM EDT

State Police investigating fatal car accident in Sharon

SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) - Police located a severely burned body at an accident scene in Sharon Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police Troop B responded just before 11:00pm to a report of a one car motor vehicle accident on West Cornwall Road near Mount Easter Road.

Investigators say a vehicle was traveling westbound when it struck a rock outcropping on the right shoulder of West Cornwall Road.

The vehicle involved in the accident caught fire, and sustained heavy damage. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a severely burned body in the driver's seat. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to identify the driver. 

Police say the accident remains under investigation. 

