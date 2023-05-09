Luke Eberly (Photo provided by Connecticut State Police)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 6-year-old boy from Bridgeport.

Authorities said Luke Eberly has been missing since Monday and may be a passenger in a 2010 red Ford Flex with license plate AX44730. State police did not say who Eberly may be with.

State police said Eberly is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities didn’t describe what Eberly was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-7671.