State police looking to identify tow truck driver who saved a man from a burning car on I-95 in Stamford

CREDIT: CT State Police

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are looking to identify a man who they say saved a person’s life after removing them from a burning car.

Police said on August 4 around 5:30 a.m., a car caught on fire on I-95 near exit 9 in Stamford.

The unknown man removed a man from a burning car and saved his life.

State Police said the unknown man is a tow truck driver for an unknown company.

If you know who this man is, you’re being asked to contact Sgt. Gray at roman.gray@ct.gov or Troop G at 203-696-2500.

