State police looking to identify victim fatally struck by several cars on I-95 North in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating an incident involving a fatally struck pedestrian on I-95 North in Norwalk.

It happened near the Exit 16 off-ramp on Sunday.

Police said two pedestrians were walking along I-95 North when one of them was struck by several passing vehicles. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The victim has not been positively identified at this time. Troopers are asking the public to help identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G at (203) 696-2500.