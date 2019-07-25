State Police make weapon arrest on 1-95 Southbound

(WTNH) – Connecticut State Police made a weapons arrest after discovering a disabled motor vehicle on the median of I-95 Southbound, Exit 18, in Westport on Wednesday.
Police found the driver, 22 year-old Leonard Mcnair, was in possession of a 9mm Handgun.
Troop G found the Connecticut licence plate on the rear of the vehicle correlated with a different make and model. The driver also presented police with an identification card that belonged to another individual.
McNair was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal impersonation and several other charges.
He was transported to Troop G and appeared in Norwalk Superior Courthouse for the related charges on Thursday.
