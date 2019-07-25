1  of  2
Breaking News
16 Marines arrested at Camp Pendleton on charges ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

State Police make weapon arrest on 1-95 Southbound

Fairfield

by: Fiona Brady, News 8 Intern

Posted: / Updated:

Leonard McNair, 22 (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

(WTNH) – Connecticut State Police made a weapons arrest after discovering a disabled motor vehicle on the median of I-95 Southbound, Exit 18, in Westport on Wednesday. 
Police found the driver, 22 year-old Leonard Mcnair, was in possession of a 9mm Handgun.

Troop G found the Connecticut licence plate on the rear of the vehicle correlated with a different make and model. The driver also presented police with an identification card that belonged to another individual.

McNair was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal impersonation and several other charges.

Weapon seized from Leonard McNair, 22. (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

He was transported to Troop G and appeared in Norwalk Superior Courthouse for the related charges on Thursday. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss