State Police make weapon arrest on 1-95 Southbound

(WTNH) – Connecticut State Police made a weapons arrest after discovering a disabled motor vehicle on the median of I-95 Southbound, Exit 18, in Westport on Wednesday.

Police found the driver, 22 year-old Leonard Mcnair, was in possession of a 9mm Handgun.

Troop G found the Connecticut licence plate on the rear of the vehicle correlated with a different make and model. The driver also presented police with an identification card that belonged to another individual.

McNair was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal impersonation and several other charges.

Weapon seized from Leonard McNair, 22. (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

He was transported to Troop G and appeared in Norwalk Superior Courthouse for the related charges on Thursday.

