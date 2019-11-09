State Police: NY man arrested in Danbury for possessing stolen gun

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police in Danbury arrested a New York man for possessing a stolen gun Friday.

State Police say at around 11:38 a.m., troopers spotted Leon Spady, 30, of New Rochelle, NY driving 20 MPH over the speed limit and holding his phone in front of his mouth while driving on I-84 West near Exit 6.

When troopers pulled him over, Spady told them he had a firearm with him.

State police seized the 9mm handgun and found out it was stolen out of Atlanta, GA.

Spady received multiple firearm charges including Carrying Pistol without a Permit, Stealing a Firearm and Possessing a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court December 3.

A passenger in Spady’s car was charged with possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana.