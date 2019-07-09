Arrest made in Danbury officer-involved shooting











DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have arrested a Bristol man who was allegedly involved in the officer-involved shooting that took place in Danbury on July 3rd.

According to police, several dispatchers received calls describing a disturbance in the area of Old Ridgebury Road in Danbury at the McDonough House (MCCA), a treatment facility for those struggling with substance abuse.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Aaron Bouffard, began to allegedly assault others at the facility. Victims say Bouffard then began to wield two butcher knives.

Police dispatched to the Old Ridgebury Road area to locate Bouffard, and found him near the soccer field walking towards the officers armed with the knives.

According to officers, police made attempts to verbally deescalate the incident, but Bouffard did not comply. An officer then fired several rounds at Bouffard, striking the suspect in the thigh, pelvis area, and finger.

Medical aid arrived on scene and transported Bouffard to the Danbury Hospital, then to Yale New Haven Hospital for further evaluation.

Upon his discharge from the hospital, Bouffard was arrested and charged with assault, threatening, disorderly conduct and breach of peace. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Officer Alex Relyea was the identified officer involved in the incident and is currently on paid administrative leave. This is the second use of force situation Officer Relyea has been involved in, citing back to a December incident in which a man with a knife was shot and killed by Relyea to prevent “the imminent use of deadly physical force against themselves and any members of the public.”

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Updates are said to be provided once they become available.

