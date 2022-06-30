SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police task forces teamed up with local agencies to make an arrest Wednesday following a narcotics investigation.

The Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force – Southwest Office (SNTF-SW), Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force (SUVCCCTF) and the Bridgeport and Shelton police departments executed a search warrant at a residence on Huntington Street in Shelton.

State police said the execution of the warrant was based on a SNTF-SW narcotics investigation that developed information that heroin and crack cocaine were being sold from the residence.

As a result of the search, detectives seized suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin/fentanyl, scales and packaging materials consistent with evidence of narcotics sales, according to state police.

State police said a man, who they identified as Mark Danielczuk, 47, of Shelton, was present at the residence at the time of the search and subsequently arrested.

He was processed on two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, according to state police.

Danielczuk was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.