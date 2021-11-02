State rep. taking on a former MLB manager in Stamford’s mayoral race

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The mayoral race in Stamford is getting national attention. Incumbent Democrat David Martin lost to State Representative Caroline Simmons in a primary last month.

Simmons is now running against former MLB manager Bobby Valentine, who is unaffiliated.

“We are doing so well, we are the economic engine of the state, but we’ve also got challenges. We have people who are out of work, small businesses who are struggling, students who have lost a year of class time, infrastructure challenges. I want to bring a bold new vision to help take our city to the next level,” Simmons said.

“If I was mayor, that’s how I would recruit. Not only people who live here but businesses who come here to make this the city that it needs to be in the future.

Follow election results here: