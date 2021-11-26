State troopers injured in altercation with New York man walking on Route 15 in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two state troopers were injured Thursday in a physical altercation that ensued between them and a man they say ran into traffic on Route 15 in Norwalk.

At around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a pedestrian walking on Route 15 north between Exits 40 and 41. When they arrived, they saw a man crouched behind the concrete barrier on the right shoulder.

State Police have identified that man as Bogdan-Daniel Popa, 27, of Brooklyn, New York.

When troopers began to make contact with Popa, they said he suddenly jumped over the barrier and started running across the northbound travel lanes into traffic. Troopers were able to stop him in the left lane where a physical altercation occurred.

During the struggle, State Police said Popa resisted and failed to comply with the troopers’ demands, adding that a taser was deployed in an attempt to try to gain control of him.

Both troopers on the scene sustained minor wounds to their hands and faces and were treated at Norwalk Hospital. With assistance from a motorist passing by, troopers were eventually able to gain control and take Popa into custody.

According to State Police, Popa was taken to Norwalk Hospital for minor injuries and later released. He was charged with violating illegal use of a highway by a pedestrian, interfering with an officer and two counts of assault on a public safety officer.

Popa was held on a $100,000 bond and taken to Bridgeport Correctional Facility. He appeared in court Friday.