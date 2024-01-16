BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The residential phase of Bridgeport’s Steelpoint Harbor got a little closer to becoming a reality following Tuesday’s groundbreaking.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim were among the dignitaries on hand but given the wintery weather, the groundbreaking was more symbolic.

A 420-apartment mixed-use project called the August will be at the 52-acre site.

The residential phase of the Steelpoint Harbor redevelopment area has been in the works for quite some time. The governor called it a transformative moment.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day. It didn’t take much longer, but, we’re getting there. We’re getting there with real progress. This is just the first stage. This is 400 plus units. Think what we could do with the rest of the acreage over the next, how about few years,” Lamont said.

Ganim said that at the peak of construction, the project could mean as many as 400 jobs. It is a $190 million project; it’s seen as a waterfront destination backed by transportation alternatives offered by Metro North and Interstate 95.

“We want to accent the waterfront, the harbor as we see it now with boats in and out of here. But also now make it part of the greater Bridgeport community with housing and all the amenities that were talked about. And then with the state’s help now, and your commissioner’s governor, with a strong element of affordable housing,” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said.