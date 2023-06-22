MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stepney Fire Department helped rescue a driver who was trapped inside a dump truck that rolled-over in Monroe.

According to the Stepney Fire Department Chief Dave Lewis, fire crews arrived on scene around 4 a.m. and found a tri-axle dump truck on its side. While the driver was not injured, he was trapped in the truck due to live power lines wrapped in the body of the truck, Lewis said.

Photos courtesy Stepney Fire Department







Eversource was called to the scene on high priority and shut off the power.

Lewis said the driver was removed from the car and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Fire crews remained on scene for about three hours. The truck was turned upright, and a small fluid spill was cleaned up.

Rt. 25 was closed from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., but has since reopened.