STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford Animal Control is looking for donations to help 15 cats that were found abandoned over the weekend.

According to a Stratford Animal Control Facebook post, the cats were left in crates on River Road. Animal control employees were able to get to the cats before the heavy rains began.

Stratford Animal Control said the agency is hoping to raise $3000 in donations to help pay for veterinary care. The agency said any amount of money in donations will be helpful for the cats.

Anyone who has information about the owner of the cats is asked to contact Stratford Animal Control at 203-385-4058.