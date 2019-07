STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– All of Stratford‘s beaches are closed for swimming Tuesday and Wednesday due to Monday’s severe storms.

The town’s health department says that due to the over two inches of rainfall from Monday’s stormy weather, the beaches will be closed for the next two days.

All of Stratford’s beach will reopen again to swimmers on Thursday, July 25th.

The heavy rain moved out Tuesday morning but scattered showers are expected for the afternoon.