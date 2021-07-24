Stratford Fire Marshal investigating structure fire on Columbus Avenue

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple 911 calls came in Friday night reporting a structure fire on Columbus Avenue.

At approximately 4:53 p.m., Stratford fire department received calls regarding a structure fire on 484 Columbus Ave.

22 firefighters responded to the scene. The two-family house had visible fires on the first and second floors, according to officials.

Within an hour and fifteen minutes the fire had been put out. The structure of the home was severely damaged. No people were injured, however two dogs died in the fire.

The Red Cross is currently aiding the five adults and six children who have been displaced by the fire.

The fire is under the investigation by the Stratford Fire Marshal’s office.