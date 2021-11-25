Stratford Firefighters respond to a house fire on Alexandria Drive

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stratford Fire Department responded to a house fire on Alexandria Drive on Thanksgiving Day.

Firefighters responded to 165 Alexandria Drive at about 11:45 a.m. on reports of a fire.

They determined the fire was located on the outside of the house at an electrical outlet, which became overloaded and ignited the vinyl on the home.

The homeowner was able to put out the fire with a dry chemical fire extinguisher.

There are no injuries reported at this time and the family can continue to live in the home. The only damage was confined to the vinyl siding on the outside.