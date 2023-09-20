STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford linebacker is in the running for USA Football and the New York Giants’ Heart of a Giant Award.

David Sanchez, who has epilepsy, was nominated by his coach.

“Well, in the beginning, I wasn’t sure if I was gonna be able to play football, but we got a second opinion and cleared me, and nothing has really changed,” he said. “I play the same way I always have, and just waking up every day is a new day.”

His coach and teammates said that he shows up every day to work hard.

The winner will receive a $9,000 grand for equipment at their school.