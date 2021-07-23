Stratford Health Department steps up cleaning efforts after medical waste reported on beaches

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stratford Health Department is stepping up cleaning efforts after receiving reports of medical waste which led to subsequent injury to one of their residents.

“Upon learning about the incident, we partnered with Public Works and Recreation to develop a plan to step up monitoring and cleaning procedures and asked that additional incidents be reported to the Health and Police Departments immediately. Our staff also reported the incident to CT DEEP’s Emergency Response and Spill Prevention Division for statewide monitoring and tracking purposes,” said Greta Broneill, Assistant Director of the Stratford Health Department.

The Health Department is unclear about the origins of the hazardous items but similar incidents have been reported natioally following large rain events such as the one most recently experienced with Tropical Storm Elsa.

They are reminding residents not to handle the waste themselves and to continue to be vigilant. They should report anything suspicious to the on-duty lifeguard or Stratford Police.