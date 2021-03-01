Stratford holds vigil to remember those lost to COVID-19

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil was held Monday afternoon in Stratford to remember those who have died from COVID-19 and recognize the survivors.

Mayor Laura Hoydick (R-Stratford) declared the first Monday in March as COVID-19 Memorial Day in Stratford.

Since the pandemic began last year, 145 people from the town have died from the virus.

“As the town, do hereby proclaim the first Monday of March, as COVID-19 Memorial Day in the town of Stratford…And whereas each life lost mattered and leaves a hole in our hearts and the hearts of our loved ones, families, and surrounding community.”

The mayor says she thinks Stratford will hold a vigil like this every year.