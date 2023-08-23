STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford letter carrier is celebrating 50 years on the job.

Daniel Dufresne started as a part-time, flexible employee in 1977. He’s been on the same route for 30 years and has no plans to slow down.

“Mail processing was different back then,” Dufresne said. “We did not have machines sorting the mail, and we had to do it by hand.”

He says he loves his job and calls his co-workers long-time friends.

“My favorite part of the job is being outside,” Dufresne said. “My route is a fully driving route now. I no longer walk for my route. I serve a 55-plus community. Getting the route that I have now was the best thing that happened in my career. That was great for me.”

A 50-year celebration of his accomplishment will be held in September at the Stratford Post Office.