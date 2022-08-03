STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford man was arrested on Tuesday and faces several narcotics possession charges, police said.

The Stratford Narcotics Vice and Intel Unit excuted a search warrant for a residence on Thompson Street as a part of an investigation focusing on narcotics sales and firearms within the town. The target of the investigation, 31-year-old Edward Johnson, or “CJ,” fled the scene on foot before officers took him into custody.

At Johnson’s residence, police seized several pounds of marijuana, 1 kilo of ecstasy equating around 2,400 pills with a street value of $50,000, 75 grams of methamphetamine, as well as OxyContin and Adderall pills. A high capacity magazine, along with $32,000 cash which police believe stem from narcotics sales, were also found at the scene.

Police said Johnson is a convicted felon with 14 prior arrests, and he is currently on probation for narcotics sales with six pending cases, totalling $665,000 in bonds.

Johnson was charged with the following: three counts of possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a drug factory, tampering with evidence, interfering with an officer, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

He was issued a $750,000 bond, which he was unable to post, and has an outstanding warrant out of Bridgeport for failing to register a firearm. Police said he was placed in the lockup and awaits arraignment.