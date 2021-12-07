Stratford PD: Online threats prompt security increase at Stratford High School

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Extra security measures were recently put in place at Stratford High School while police investigated online threats that referenced the school.

On Dec. 5, Stratford Police received a call from concerned students and parents regarding a possible threat to Stratford High School. Police said the threats were received in an online chat group and the sender threatened to bring a weapon to the school.

Investigators were able to trace the threats to a juvenile male who resides in Fairview, New Jersey. A joint investigation involving Stratford PD, the Fairview Police Department and the FBI resulted in the boy being located by Fairview PD.

The juvenile was interviewed and charged with making terroristic threats in New Jersey, according to Stratford Police.

Police said there are no further charges pending at this time.