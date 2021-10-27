Stratford PD: Two juvenile students taken into custody after a fight broke out at Bunnell High School

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two juveniles are in custody after a fight broke out at a high school in Stratford on Wednesday morning.

Police said around 7:30 a.m., a fight broke out at Bunnell High School involving around 10 students. Faculty and staff intervened and attempted to break up the fight.

Several Stratford officers and the school resource officer responded and took control of the scene.

The school was placed in a temporary lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Two juvenile students are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information has been released at this time.