STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford police SUV was partially submerged in flood waters Wednesday morning on Surf Avenue near the Interstate 95 South Exit 30 ramp.

Police said the officer was helping other drivers stuck due to the pouring rain.

The officer got out of their vehicle and was OK. The area is now blocked with barricades. The viaduct at Stratford Ave and Bruce Ave is also flooded and blocked with barricades.

Drivers are urged to take extra precautions and stay away from flood waters until the water recedes.