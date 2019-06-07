Fairfield

Stratford police investigate home distraction burglary



Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:11 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:11 PM EDT

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Stratford police are looking for three suspects involved in a distraction burglary on Broadbridge Avenue on Thursday.

At around 10:30 a.m., police said an unidentified male posed as a water company employee to gain access to a home. The homeowner escorted the suspect into the basement when two other suspects entered the home and committed the burglary, police said.

Upon police arrival, the suspects left the scene and fled towards Winter Street.

Police released these descriptions of the suspects:

  1. White male, around 5' 10'', wearing a white button down shirt with blue stripes and a gray hat with a red logo.
  2. White male of average height, stocky build, and has brown hair.
  3. White male around 5' 11'', wearing a white shirt, and has brown, curly hair.

Police want to remind people to not let strangers into their homes and always ask for worker's ID.

If you have a tip or surveillance video of the incident, you are asked to call Stratford police at (203) 385-4143 or 4119.

