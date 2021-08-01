Stratford police investigating after burglary, larceny at Blasius South

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Stratford police are investigating after a local business was burglarized Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 4:00 a.m. a burglary, larceny occurred at Blasius South, 280 Ferry Boulevard.

Officials tell News 8 an unknown amount of person(s) forced entry into the dealership and possibly stole three cars from the business.

The building was damaged during the theft, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford Police at 203-385-4100 or 203-385-4140.