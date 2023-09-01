STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stratford Professional Firefighters rescued a driver Thursday afternoon who was trapped inside a rolled-over dump truck.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to a report of a dump truck rollover around 1:30 p.m. on River Road. When units arrived on the scene, they found a tri-axle on its side with the driver trapped in the cab.

Photo Courtesy: Stratford Professional Firefighters IAFF 998

Officials say the driver was semi-conscious when they arrived on the scene. Units were able to remove the woman through the windshield of the truck and was then turned over to Stratford EMS for treatment.

Units remained on the scene until the dump truck was upright and all fluids were cleared.