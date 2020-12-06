Stratford releases holiday public safety messages

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Stratford is releasing some holiday public safety messages this fall as we gear up for the holiday season.

In addition to wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing hands, town leaders are also advising about other public safety measures.

Car Break-ins

Stratford Police remind locals around the region to keep car doors locked, don’t leave your keys inside your car, and don’t keep valuables in your car.

Stratford Police is also upping patrols to stop potential thefts.

Package Deliveries

Police say you can stop porch pirates by having packages delivered to your job or to a friend, pick them up at the store or post office, or request a signature confirmation upon delivery.