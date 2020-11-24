Stratford schools remaining all remote through Dec. 7 due to rise in COVID-19 cases statewide, ‘staffing concerns’

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford schools will be moving to all remote learning through Dec. 7, the superintendent reported Tuesday.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Janet Robinson said, “Although it has been our intention for the schools closed to transition back to the Hybrid Learning Model on Monday, November 30th, it is with an abundance of caution and staffing concerns that all schools (elementary, middle, and high schools) will now extend Remote Learning through December 4th, extending the return to school date to Monday, December 7th.”

Superintendent Robinson pointed to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and across the state as the main reason for the change.