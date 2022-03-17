STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A structure fire in Stratford displaced six people, fire officials said.

The Stratford Fire Department responded to 151 McGrath Ct. around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. A total of 13 firefighters assisted and found a dryer fire on the second floor.

The fire was contained and the dryer was extinguished.

A total of six people, including two adults and four children, were displaced.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

The SFD noted the importance of smoke detectors, as that residents were alerted of the fire due to a recently-installed smoke detector through a partnership with the American Red Cross.

Anyone in need of a fire alarm in Stratford is urged to contact the Fire Marshal’s office at (203) 385-4073.