STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Stratford superintendent has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged for an incident that occurred last month.

The Board of Education voted during a meeting Thursday night to place Dr. Uyi Osunde on administrative leave while police investigate an incident that took place on Nov. 25.

According to the police report, officers responded to Osunde’s home for a report of a domestic dispute.

While talking with both Osunde and his wife, police learned that a verbal argument ensued and that the superintendent’s wife felt threatened when he approached her. The police report also said that Osunde’s wife stated he kept prompting her to hit him and that he stated he would “throw her from the window and break her bones.”

Osunde was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace.

The board appointed the director of pupil services, Heather Borges, as the interim superintendent during Thursday’s meeting based on her dedication and service to Stratford students.

