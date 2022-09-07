STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stratford officials announced that local swimming areas are closed on Wednesday, Sept. 7 until Thursday, Sept. 8.

Due to the excessive rainfall and flooding in the state on Tuesday, Stratford Health Department officials announced that swim areas would be closed. They also said that should more rain come, the dates may be extended longer.

Visit Stratford’s Health Department website for more health-related information.

