STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19 year old Stratford resident was killed early Saturday morning when she was hit by a hit and run driver.

Police say Michelle Rodriguez was found lying on Stratford Road near St. Michaels Cemetary just after midnight. She was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where she died.

28 year old Troy Watley of Stratford was determined to be the driver and has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, misconduct with a motor vehicle, failure to avoid striking a pedestrian, reckless endangerment and failure to maintain proper lane. He is being held on $100,000 bond.