WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A stray tire from an unknown vehicle caused a car to crash in Westport on Interstate 95.

Westport Fire Department from Saugatuck responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on I-95 South between Exits 17 and 16 at 3:11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 19.

Fire arrived and found a car in the left lane. It was reported that the driver was trapped and would require extrication.

Extrication equipment was used to free the trapped driver. Westport EMS transported them to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Connecticut State Police determined that a stray tire from an unknown vehicle struck the moving car, destroying off most of the car’s roof.

The accident is under investigation by the CT State Police.