Strong winds Sunday bring down trees, wires in Bridgeport

Fairfield

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport is experiencing several wind damage incidents Sunday as the state is under a wind advisory.

A wind advisory is in effect Sunday afternoon into evening with expected wind gusts 35-45 mph.

Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications reported Sunday afternoon that the strong winds had caused damage throughout the city.

At 2:24 p.m.

Location: 200th block of Lakeside Drive

Description: Tree into a Structure. The structure is not stable at this time, UI notified eta is in excess of an hour due to the storm.

At 2:37 p.m.

Location: Asylum St & Boston Ave

Description: Tree down on power lines. UI Notified, eta is in excess of an hour due to the storm.

At 3:43 p.m.

Location: Evers St & East Main St

Description: Very large tree down on power lines. UI notified eta within 30 minutes.

The city adds, “There are also reports of a few down wire locations throughout the City. At this time there are 46 customers without electrical service. UI is working on restoration but there will be a delay due to the storm.”

