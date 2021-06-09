Students dismissed early after stabbing incident at Bunnell High School

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenage boy stabbed himself inside a classroom during first period at Bunnell high school, students and parents say.

Stratford police remain on the scene around the entrance of Bunnell high school. The incident took place around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Parents say that around this time the school’s emergency alert system kicked into gear, sending out text messages, emails and phone calls. Parents rushed down to pick up their children as some received texts from their child saying the school was in lockdown.

Due to an issue with WIFI, the school’s intercom was not working. Students say they heard teachers running up the halls telling them of the lockdown.

Students sheltered in place before they were let out of lockdown a half hour later.

It is unknown whether the boy brought the knife to school, or if it was already at the school. The student was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this point.

No other students have been reported injured.

Students and parents are wishing the student and his family a speedy recovery.

