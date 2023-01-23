BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut.

Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California.

The best city for cheese lovers is New York City, followed by Madison, Wisconsin, and Chicago.

The price of cheese in Connecticut may be to blame. The study of 200 cities ranked Bridgeport in 193rd place for access to cheese, 62nd for the quality of its cheese and 199th for affordability. It came in 75th for its community ranking.

Bridgeport is the only Connecticut city included in the study.