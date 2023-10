SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The sandwich giant Subway has officially opened its new dual headquarters in Shelton.

The headquarters are located at 1 Corporate Drive in Shelton. The building was designed to enhance the employee experience and advance the company’s multi-year transformational journey to improve all aspects of the business, according to Subway.

The new building is just 10 miles from Subway’s former offices in Milford.

Subway’s other headquarters is located in Miami, Florida.