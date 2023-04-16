NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police report that a suspect from a shooting on Day Street was arrested with a loaded pistol Saturday evening.

According to the Patrol Division, the suspect, identified as Lonnie Ancrun, was recognized by one of their officers while on patrol. Ancrun attempted to evade the officer by entering Ryan Park where he encountered two other police officers who apprehended him.

Police report finding an unregistered loaded handgun on Ancrun’s person during the arrest. Ancrun will appear in court April 25, 2023.