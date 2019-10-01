Suspects in illegal toxic dumping scheme plead not guilty

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The former superintendent of public works in a Connecticut town and the head of a local construction company have pleaded not guilty in connection with an alleged scheme to dump contaminated waste on town property.

The Connecticut Post reports that former Fairfield public works chief Scott Bartlett, and Jason Julian, co-owner of Julian Enterprises, appeared in court separately Tuesday to face charges including larceny, forgery and illegal dumping.

Neither of the suspects nor their lawyers commented as they left the Fairfield County Courthouse.

According to court documents, Bartlett was in financial trouble and agreed to allow Julian to dump the material in exchange for monetary kickbacks.

The cleanup of the site has already cost Fairfield taxpayers more than $779,000.

Bartlett was fired by the town.