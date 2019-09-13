Breaking News
Suspicious package reported at Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport
UPDATE: Suspicious package removed from Federal Courthouse in Bridgeport, no threat to public

Fairfield

by: Alex Ceneviva

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police investigated a report of a suspicious package was found at a Bridgeport courthouse on Friday.

Bridgeport Police said that the suspicious package was reported at the Federal Courthouse at 915 Lafayette Blvd at around 11:00 am.

Connecticut State Police and Federal Marshals handled the incident, Bridgeport officers and firefighters were on scene to assist.

Officials removed the package from the area. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.

