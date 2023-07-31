GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greenwich Department of Health announced Monday that swimmer’s itch had been reported at multiple beaches in the town.
Health officials said swimmer’s itch, also known as cercarial dermatitis, appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites released from snails into fresh and saltwater, including lakes, ponds and oceans.
While humans are not the parasite’s preferred host, they can come into contact with humans and cause an allergic reaction and rash. Not all humans who come into contact with the parasite will develop swimmer’s itch.
Health officials said it is not contagious and cannot be spread from one person to another.
Symptoms
- Tingling, burning or itching of the skin within minutes or days
- The appearance of small reddish pimples on the skin within about 12 hours
- Small blisters may occur at the site of the small pimples within a short period
Treatment
Health officials said most cases of swimmer’s itch do not require medical attention. If a rash develops, however, the following may provide relief:
- Use of corticosteroid cream
- Application of cool compresses to the affected area
- Bathe in Epsom salts or baking soda
- Soak in colloidal oatmeal baths
- Application of a baking soda paste to the rash
- Use of anti-itch lotion
If scratching the rash develops an infection, contact your health care provider immediately.
Prevention
- Towel dry and shower immediately after leaving the bathing water. This includes thoroughly rinsing areas beneath the bathing suit.
- Decide on whether to swim in the water, noting that signs have been posted about swimmer’s itch being reported from the recreation swimming area and being posted at some beach locations as a precautionary measure.