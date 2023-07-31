GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greenwich Department of Health announced Monday that swimmer’s itch had been reported at multiple beaches in the town.

Health officials said swimmer’s itch, also known as cercarial dermatitis, appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites released from snails into fresh and saltwater, including lakes, ponds and oceans.

While humans are not the parasite’s preferred host, they can come into contact with humans and cause an allergic reaction and rash. Not all humans who come into contact with the parasite will develop swimmer’s itch.

Health officials said it is not contagious and cannot be spread from one person to another.

Symptoms

Tingling, burning or itching of the skin within minutes or days

The appearance of small reddish pimples on the skin within about 12 hours

Small blisters may occur at the site of the small pimples within a short period

Treatment

Health officials said most cases of swimmer’s itch do not require medical attention. If a rash develops, however, the following may provide relief:

Use of corticosteroid cream

Application of cool compresses to the affected area

Bathe in Epsom salts or baking soda

Soak in colloidal oatmeal baths

Application of a baking soda paste to the rash

Use of anti-itch lotion

If scratching the rash develops an infection, contact your health care provider immediately.

Prevention