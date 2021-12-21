Teacher at a local daycare arrested after being accused of moving infants in an ‘aggressive’ manner, kicking a ball at babies

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A teacher at a local daycare center has been arrested in connection to an investigation into alleged abuse and/or neglect of infants at the daycare.

According to Westport police, it was alleged that a teacher at a local daycare in town moved infants in her classroom about in an aggressive manner, kicked a ball at some of the babies, and left the children crying for extended periods of time.

The teacher was identified as 44-year-old Suzette Virgo. Westport police said an extensive investigation was conducted and evidence supporting the allegations was obtained.

On Dec. 17, Virgo turned herself in at the Westport Police Department after a warrant was signed by a judge. She was charged with risk of injury to a child.

Virgo was released after posting a $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in January.