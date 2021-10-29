Teacher at Bridgeport Military Academy placed on paid leave pending investigation by multiple police agencies

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport teacher has been placed on paid leave, according to the Bridgeport School District.

The district told News 8 that they were informed by the Bridgeport police about an investigation into a teacher at the Bridgeport Military Academy on Thursday.

The investigation is by multiple police agencies, including Bridgeport police.

Bridgeport school officials said after they were informed of the investigation, the teacher was placed on leave immediately.

There is no information as to why the teacher was placed on leave. No additional information was released at this time.