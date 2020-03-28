Teachers in Danbury hold parade for students before online learning begins

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Distance learning has become the new normal during the coronavirus outbreak. Teachers in Danbury are making sure their students are pumped up.

Staff from Morris Street School held a “Welcome back to Virtual School” parade Saturday morning. They went through students’ neighborhoods to say hello to those kids they haven’t seen in a few weeks.

Principal Kristen Bradley said, “The parade is just a way for us to get out and let the kids know we miss them. You spend six, seven hours a day, 10 months a year with these children and you really develop a special type of bond with them and we miss seeing them.”

Online classes for Morris Street School begin on Monday.