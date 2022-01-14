‘Teddies 4 Teddy’: Schools ask hockey game attendees to donate teddy bears in Teddy Balkind’s memory

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Darien High School Boys Hockey Team and Stamford/Westhill Ice Hockey are honoring Teddy Balkind at their game Saturday.

They are asking those attending the game at Terry Conners Rink to bring a new teddy bear in memory of Teddy, which will be donated to children in need in Fairfield County.

Balkind died after sustaining a fatal neck injury during a hockey game at Brunswick School in Greenwich last week.

You can bring teddy bears to any home game on the following dates: Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 26 or Jan. 29.