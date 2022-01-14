‘Teddies 4 Teddy’: Schools ask hockey game attendees to donate teddy bears in Teddy Balkind’s memory

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Teddy bear_1536231171710

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Darien High School Boys Hockey Team and Stamford/Westhill Ice Hockey are honoring Teddy Balkind at their game Saturday.

They are asking those attending the game at Terry Conners Rink to bring a new teddy bear in memory of Teddy, which will be donated to children in need in Fairfield County.

Balkind died after sustaining a fatal neck injury during a hockey game at Brunswick School in Greenwich last week.

You can bring teddy bears to any home game on the following dates: Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 26 or Jan. 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss