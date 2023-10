DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenage boy accidentally shot himself in the head Monday night at an apartment on Comstock Street in Danbury, according to police.

The teen, whose age has not been specified, shot himself at about 9:30 p.m. He was unresponsive when police arrived, and was taken to a hospital.

He remained in critical condition, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Further information, including how he got the gun, was not immediately available. Check back for updates.