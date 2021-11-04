Teen charged with attempted murder in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was charged with attempted murder after he shot another teen Tuesday afternoon.

Bridgeport Police responded to the intersection of Trumbull Avenue and Reservoir Avenue just after 4 p.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting a male was shot.

Police located a 19-year-old victim at the scene who was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Through interviews, police determined the victim was waiting to get his nine-year-old cousin off the school bus at the corner of Trumbull Avenue.

Police obtained a license plate for the responsible suspect vehicle which was discovered stolen out of Trumbull. Police located and attempted to stop the vehicle, entering into pursuit before the car was eventually stopped on State Street.

The 15-year-old driver, who police said was the suspect responsible for the shooting, was charged with attempted murder, assault in the first-degree and additional felony charges. Police said he was taken to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

A 19-year-old passenger in the car, Carlos Matos of Bridgeport, fled on foot but was later apprehended hiding in a nearby backyard, according to police.

Police said the victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.