Teen rescued from near drowning in Ash Creek, in critical condition

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–A teen is in critical condition after he was rescued after nearly drowning in Ash Creek Thursday evening.

Four juvenile males were in the water at St. Mary’s by the Sea, adjacent to Fairfield, when they were overcome by an incoming tide that created a current there, police said.

The three males made it back to shore, but the the 4th male was still in the water.

Around 6:00 p.m., a Fairfield police boat unit found the 15-year-old teen’s body floating in the Bridgeport side of Ash Creek.

The Fairfield police rescued the teen and transported him to the gas dock in Fairfield, Bridgeport police said.

The teen was then taken to Bridgeport Hospital. Fairfield police said he is in critical condition.

The Bridgeport police department has taken over the investigation.

