Teen with special needs chops off 12 inches of her hair to make wigs for cancer patients

TRUMBULL, Conn (WTNH) — A 19-year-old with special needs held a ‘Mane Event’ in Trumbull Monday afternoon, cutting her hair to raise money for childhood cancer.

News 8’s Sarah Cody told us about Jessie Marchetti’s mission during a Connecticut Families report last month. Since the report, the young woman exceeded her goal, raising more than $6,000 for a nonprofit called Infinite Love.

The effort is all in honor of her former cross country coach who lost his young daughter to soft tissue cancer.

Sheila Marchetti, Jessie’s mom, told News 8 at the haircut event Monday, “She brings a lot of light, the same as his daughter, so it’s a great way to honor Mia.”

Jessie added, “I like when people feel hope and happy, especially my friends from track.”



The event took place at the Summer Evans Salon in Trumbull. Several others joined in, also cutting their hair to make a difference.